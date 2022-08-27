See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Trinity, FL
Dr. Robyn Ache, DO

Wound & Burn Care
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robyn Ache, DO is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Trinity, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and HCA Florida Largo Hospital.

Dr. Ache works at Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital in Trinity, FL with other offices in Largo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Center of Trinity Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine
    9332 State Road 54 Ste 302, Trinity, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-2602
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    The Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center at Largo
    2025 Indian Rocks Rd S, Largo, FL 33774 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-2603

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds
Chronic Wound Care
Diabetic Wound Care
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds
Chronic Wound Care
Diabetic Wound Care

Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Chronic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Open Wound Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 27, 2022
    Gentle, caring hands. Excellent team of nurses and front office. Always positive and answers questions on patient level. When they enter the room, you are their only focus.
    M Stock — Aug 27, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Robyn Ache, DO
    About Dr. Robyn Ache, DO

    Specialties
    • Wound & Burn Care
    • English
    • 1033389788
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Suncoast Bariatrics
    • Largo Medical Center
    • Suncoast Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robyn Ache, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ache is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ache has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ache has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ache. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ache.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ache, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ache appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

