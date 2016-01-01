Overview

Dr. Robyn Chatman, MD is a Clinical Informaticist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Clinical Informatics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Chatman works at Cleanslate Medical Group of Florida Pllc in Louisville, KY with other offices in Cincinnati, OH and Blue Ash, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.