Dr. Robyn Domsic, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
UPMC Rheumatology & Autoimmunity3601 5th Ave Ste 2B, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-6700
Upmc Presbyterian200 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-6700
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
There are not enough good things that I could say about Dr. Domsic. She treated my grandmother and now treats me. I have an extensive list of medical issues, but she always takes the time to listen and she has never failed to help me. Out of all of my doctors, she's the one I turn to when no one else can help or knows what to do. She will work with you until she finds the right answer and the treatment plan that works for you. I don't know what I would do without her.
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- University of Iowa
- Rheumatology
Dr. Domsic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Domsic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Domsic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Domsic has seen patients for Systemic Sclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Domsic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Domsic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Domsic.
