Dr. Robyn Fean, MD

Sports Medicine
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Robyn Fean, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Brownsburg, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health and Franciscan Health Indianapolis.

Dr. Fean works at Hendricks Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Brownsburg, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Hendricks Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    5492 N Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 170, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Joint Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tenex Health TX Procedure Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 21, 2021
    Dr. Fean treated me for a shoulder injury and also a foot issue. I was in pain for over a year and after being treated I am happily back to normal.
    Tom — May 21, 2021
    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1922145978
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Hendricks Regional Health
    • Franciscan Health Indianapolis

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robyn Fean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fean has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fean works at Hendricks Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Brownsburg, IN. View the full address on Dr. Fean’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fean.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
