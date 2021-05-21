Dr. Robyn Fean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robyn Fean, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Brownsburg, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health and Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
Hendricks Orthopedics and Sports Medicine5492 N Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 170, Brownsburg, IN 46112 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Fean treated me for a shoulder injury and also a foot issue. I was in pain for over a year and after being treated I am happily back to normal.
About Dr. Robyn Fean, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1922145978
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
