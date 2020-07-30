Overview of Dr. Robyn Ferrante, MD

Dr. Robyn Ferrante, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lebanon, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Ferrante works at Somerset Pediatric Group in Lebanon, NJ with other offices in Raritan, NJ and Warren, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.