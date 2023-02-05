See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Robyn Hubbard, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (34)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robyn Hubbard, MD

Dr. Robyn Hubbard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Hubbard works at Grand Rapids Women's Health in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hubbard's Office Locations

    Grand Rapids Women's Health
    Grand Rapids Women's Health
555 Midtowne St NE Ste 400, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
(616) 588-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Contraceptive Counseling Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 05, 2023
My FAVORITE doc EVER I have spent over 15 years trying to find an OBGYN that would listen to me and how chronic my endometriosis and pain was. I have been in chronic pain for years because of my endo and every doctor I went to downplayed my pain, laughed at me or rolled their eyes when I told them I wanted a partial hysterectomy because I didn't want to have kids (and no medication was working anymore), and kept telling me that I should just get pregnant to help with the endo. Dr Hubbard was the first Doctor that listened to me, my story, my wants, what I have tried, what worked and didn't work, and treated me like an person in chronic pain, not just a patient or number. Her compassion, active listening, problem solving to understand me and my goals was such a breath of fresh air. Since working with her these past few years I have finally felt relief, I have an active life, and we are continuing to find new ways to help me manage the endo. I am so elated I found her and her staff!
    pattypat — Feb 05, 2023
    About Dr. Robyn Hubbard, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063403657
    Education & Certifications

    • Blodget St Mary's
    • Blodgett/ St. Marys
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    • University of California at Santa Barbara
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robyn Hubbard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hubbard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hubbard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hubbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hubbard works at Grand Rapids Women's Health in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Hubbard’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubbard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubbard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hubbard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hubbard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

