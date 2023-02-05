Dr. Robyn Hubbard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hubbard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robyn Hubbard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Grand Rapids Women's Health555 Midtowne St NE Ste 400, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 588-1200
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
My FAVORITE doc EVER I have spent over 15 years trying to find an OBGYN that would listen to me and how chronic my endometriosis and pain was. I have been in chronic pain for years because of my endo and every doctor I went to downplayed my pain, laughed at me or rolled their eyes when I told them I wanted a partial hysterectomy because I didn't want to have kids (and no medication was working anymore), and kept telling me that I should just get pregnant to help with the endo. Dr Hubbard was the first Doctor that listened to me, my story, my wants, what I have tried, what worked and didn't work, and treated me like an person in chronic pain, not just a patient or number. Her compassion, active listening, problem solving to understand me and my goals was such a breath of fresh air. Since working with her these past few years I have finally felt relief, I have an active life, and we are continuing to find new ways to help me manage the endo. I am so elated I found her and her staff!
- English
- Blodget St Mary's
- Blodgett/ St. Marys
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- University of California at Santa Barbara
