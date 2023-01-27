Dr. Robyn James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robyn James, MD
Overview
Dr. Robyn James, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Washington, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. James works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Fort Washington11701 Livingston Rd Ste 302, Fort Washington, MD 20744 Directions (301) 780-4873Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - La Plata101 Centennial St Ste H, La Plata, MD 20646 Directions (240) 201-4684Monday8:00am - 2:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. James?
My experience in the waiting room good. The receptionists were polite, professional and very helpful. They gave good eye contact and made me feel welcome. Dr. James and her asst. were excellent!! The treatment and care I received on a scale of 1 - 10, I rate a 10!
About Dr. Robyn James, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1861561730
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. James using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James works at
Dr. James has seen patients for Acne, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.