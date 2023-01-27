See All Dermatologists in Fort Washington, MD
Dr. Robyn James, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (49)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robyn James, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Washington, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.

Dr. James works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Fort Washington in Fort Washington, MD with other offices in La Plata, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Fort Washington
    11701 Livingston Rd Ste 302, Fort Washington, MD 20744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 780-4873
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - La Plata
    101 Centennial St Ste H, La Plata, MD 20646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 201-4684
    Monday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Athlete's Foot
Boil
  View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Surgery
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Tag Removal
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bowenoid Papulosis
Canker Sore
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erythema Multiforme
Excision
  View other providers who treat Excision
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
  View other providers who treat Lice
Lyme Disease
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parapsoriasis
Pilonidal Cyst
Psoriatic Arthritis
Purpura
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
Scabies
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Sunburn
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Varicose Veins
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6

    4.6
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (3)
    (3)
    (0)
    (0)
    (1)
    (1)
    (3)
    (3)
    Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Robyn James, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1861561730
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Medical Education

