Overview of Dr. Robyn Lamar, MD

Dr. Robyn Lamar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.



Dr. Lamar works at Gynecology At Mission Bay - Owens Street in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.