Dr. Robyn Vieth, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Vieth's Office Locations
St. Jude Heritage Womens Center101 Laguna Rd Ste 100, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 992-5350
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is just an amazing doctor. She is so easy to talk to, her staff is also amazing, she is a doctor that you don't want to lose.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1407806961
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vieth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vieth accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vieth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vieth has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, High Risk Pregnancy and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vieth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vieth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vieth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vieth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vieth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.