Dr. Robyn Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robyn Miller, MD
Dr. Robyn Miller, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller and her medical student(sorry I can not recall her name) were terrific! Dr. Miller was very patient with my daughter. My daughter was very anxious about the visit. Dr. Miller explained everything to her step by step! I can't recommend her enough! The whole staff in the Philadelphia office were so friendly and helpful. Her medcial student was great too!
About Dr. Robyn Miller, MD
- Pediatric Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Adolescent Medicine and Pediatrics
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
