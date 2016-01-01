Dr. Sachs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robyn Sachs, MD
Overview of Dr. Robyn Sachs, MD
Dr. Robyn Sachs, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.
Dr. Sachs' Office Locations
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Plymouth275 Sandwich St, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 746-1259
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robyn Sachs, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1881662773
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sachs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sachs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachs.
