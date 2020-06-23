Overview of Dr. Robyn Vargo, DO

Dr. Robyn Vargo, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.



Dr. Vargo works at RIVERSIDE ORTHOPEDIC AND MUSCULOSKELETAL CENTER in Hampton, VA with other offices in Newport News, VA and Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.