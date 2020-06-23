Dr. Robyn Vargo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vargo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robyn Vargo, DO
Overview of Dr. Robyn Vargo, DO
Dr. Robyn Vargo, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.
Dr. Vargo's Office Locations
Riverside Urology Specialists - Hampton850 Enterprise Pkwy Ste 2000, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 534-9988
Riverside Hospital Inc. Dba12200 Warwick Blvd Ste 310, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 534-9988
Williamsburg Surgery P.c.120 Kings Way Ste 2800, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 221-0110
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vargo performed a chevron bunionectomy on me . I had discussed a surgery with little to no downtime with her. I did walk out of the hospital in a walking boot device. I am very carefully mobile and expect to be back to back to full functionality in about two weeks.
About Dr. Robyn Vargo, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1215029798
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
