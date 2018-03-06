See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Chevy Chase, MD
Dr. Robyn Wechsler, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robyn Wechsler, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore.

Dr. Wechsler works at Robyn L. Wechsler MD LLC in Chevy Chase, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lynn Mckinley-grant MD PC
    5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1275, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 718-0003
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 06, 2018
    Friendly caring and professional. I went through so many psychiatrists before I found her - so glad I did!
    — Mar 06, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Robyn Wechsler, MD
    About Dr. Robyn Wechsler, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811087869
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland At Baltimore
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robyn Wechsler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wechsler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wechsler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wechsler works at Robyn L. Wechsler MD LLC in Chevy Chase, MD. View the full address on Dr. Wechsler’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wechsler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wechsler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wechsler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wechsler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

