Dr. Robyn Wolintz, MD
Overview of Dr. Robyn Wolintz, MD
Dr. Robyn Wolintz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Wolintz's Office Locations
Advanced Dermatology Laser and Cosmetic Surgery PC1220 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 376-1004Thursday9:00am - 7:00pm
University Optometric Center33 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036 Directions (212) 938-4001Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robyn Wolintz is the most caring and most professional doctor I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. She goes above and beyond to listen and treat my concerns. She is truly a God sent.
About Dr. Robyn Wolintz, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1497760888
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolintz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolintz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolintz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolintz speaks Russian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolintz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolintz.
