Overview of Dr. Robyn Wolintz, MD

Dr. Robyn Wolintz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Wolintz works at Family Medicine in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.