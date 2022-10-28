Overview of Dr. Roc Bauman, MD

Dr. Roc Bauman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Bauman works at Atrium Health Weight Management in Concord, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.