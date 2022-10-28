Dr. Roc Bauman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roc Bauman, MD
Overview of Dr. Roc Bauman, MD
Dr. Roc Bauman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Bauman works at
Dr. Bauman's Office Locations
-
1
Carolinas Weight Loss Surgery1090 Vinehaven Dr Ne, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 403-7580
- 2 19305 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28219 Directions (704) 403-7580
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bauman?
Dr. Roc Bauman. Is friendly, kind and helpful, I felt very comfortable on my first visit to decide which surgery is the right for me. I’m very excited for my next step that’s the Lab test and then finally get appointment for my surgery.
About Dr. Roc Bauman, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659335685
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bauman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bauman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bauman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bauman works at
Dr. Bauman speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bauman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bauman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.