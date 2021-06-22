Dr. Roc McCarthy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roc McCarthy, DO
Overview of Dr. Roc McCarthy, DO
Dr. Roc McCarthy, DO is an Urology Specialist in Leland, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Healthcare System, J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McCarthy works at
Dr. McCarthy's Office Locations
-
1
Columbus Regional Healthcare System144 Poole Rd Ste 102, Leland, NC 28451 Directions (910) 641-8650
-
2
Hugh Mallory Reeves - Atlantic Men's Health1814 New Hanover Medical Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 662-8765
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Regional Healthcare System
- J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCarthy?
I have had Dr. McCarthy as my urologist for the past 9 years. I find he and his staff are top notch professionals. I credit Roc for saving my life - prior to conducting a routine prostate reduction, he suggested that I allow him to also identify an anomaly in my right ureter that showed up in my CT scan. He did so and that spot turned out to be a T3 tumor which was subsequently removed. I eventually needed a cystectomy which he also performed. I have appreciated his attention to detail as well as hearing my many questions and allowing my input. I highly recommend his practice!
About Dr. Roc McCarthy, DO
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1013031996
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Rec Hospital and University Health Center
- POH Regional Medical Center
- Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Coastal Carolina University
- Urological Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCarthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCarthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCarthy works at
Dr. McCarthy has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.