Overview of Dr. Roc McCarthy, DO

Dr. Roc McCarthy, DO is an Urology Specialist in Leland, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Healthcare System, J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McCarthy works at Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Leland, NC with other offices in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.