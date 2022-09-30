Overview

Dr. Rocco Cambareri, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Cambareri works at West Taft Family Care in Liverpool, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.