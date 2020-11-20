Dr. Rocco Caruso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caruso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rocco Caruso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rocco Caruso, MD
Dr. Rocco Caruso, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Caruso's Office Locations
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 26B, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 751-3000
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists1500 Route 112 Bldg 4, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 751-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Caruso is a wonderful and caring doctor. I thank God I have him as my oncologist.
About Dr. Rocco Caruso, MD
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1285630731
Education & Certifications
- Long Is Jewish Hosp|New York University
- St Lukes Hosp
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caruso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caruso accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caruso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caruso has seen patients for Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caruso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Caruso speaks Italian.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Caruso. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caruso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caruso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caruso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.