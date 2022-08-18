Dr. Di Paola has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rocco Di Paola, MD
Overview of Dr. Rocco Di Paola, MD
Dr. Rocco Di Paola, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Di Paola works at
Dr. Di Paola's Office Locations
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Neurology300 W Water St, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 838-4724
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Community Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
We moved to Florida and all I can say is dr. Dipaola s expertise and honesty could be used here. He is a great listener and evaluates very skillfully does not do unnecessary testing and incorporates what you are looking for in handling your illness. He does not impose tests just for the sake of them and shows respect for his patients. My husband and I missed him dearly. If I make back to NJ he is the doctor I would go back to.
About Dr. Rocco Di Paola, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- MONMOUTH MEDICAL CENTER
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
