Overview of Dr. Rocco Di Paola, MD

Dr. Rocco Di Paola, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Di Paola works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Neurology in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Tremor and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.