Dr. Morabito Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rocco Morabito Sr, MD
Overview of Dr. Rocco Morabito Sr, MD
Dr. Rocco Morabito Sr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Morabito Sr works at
Dr. Morabito Sr's Office Locations
St Marys Medical Center Inc2900 1st Ave, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 525-3711
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Morabito is a professional’s professional in the field of Urology!! He’s caring and precise with his diagnosis and his staff works hard to make you comfortable with difficult situations! Dr Morabito is the best and I would recommend him to anyone dealing with Urological issues. He’s earned my complete trust!!!!
About Dr. Rocco Morabito Sr, MD
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1447255906
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morabito Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morabito Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morabito Sr has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morabito Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Morabito Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morabito Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morabito Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morabito Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.