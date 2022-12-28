Overview

Dr. Rocco Ricciardi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Ricciardi works at Massachusetts General Hospital NEUR in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Intestinal Abscess and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.