Dr. Rocco Ricciardi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rocco Ricciardi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Ricciardi works at
Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital15 Parkman St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring! Was admitted thru ER and he did surgery on a Sunday to clear an abscess and found the cause of all of my pain for the last 2 years! Listens and lets you know that he cares
About Dr. Rocco Ricciardi, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1194882472
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
