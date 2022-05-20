Overview

Dr. Rochelle Collins, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Collins works at LivingWell Primary Care in Bloomfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.