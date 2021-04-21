Overview of Dr. Rochelle Eubanks-Daniel, MD

Dr. Rochelle Eubanks-Daniel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Eubanks-Daniel works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Lapeer, MI and Northville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.