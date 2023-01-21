Overview of Dr. Rochelle Joly, MD

Dr. Rochelle Joly, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Joly works at Obstetrics and Gynecology (61st Street) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Ovarian Cysts and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.