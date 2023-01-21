Dr. Rochelle Joly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rochelle Joly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rochelle Joly, MD
Dr. Rochelle Joly, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Joly works at
Dr. Joly's Office Locations
-
1
Obstetrics and Gynecology (61st Street)425 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
-
2
Obstetrics and Gynecology (61st Street)425 East 61st St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
-
3
ACN East - OB/GYN505 East 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joly?
My Doctor retired and I was referred to Dr. Joly , she's professional and explain every detail clearly, she's pleasant and I felt relaxed with her and she does not rush
About Dr. Rochelle Joly, MD
- Gynecologic Surgery
- English
- 1780977108
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joly works at
Dr. Joly has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Ovarian Cysts and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
186 patients have reviewed Dr. Joly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.