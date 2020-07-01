Overview of Dr. Rochelle Ringer, MD

Dr. Rochelle Ringer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ringer works at Bluffton Medical Campus - Nationally Accredited Breast Health Center in Bluffton, SC with other offices in Hilton Head, SC and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy, Mastectomy and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.