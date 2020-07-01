See All General Surgeons in Bluffton, SC
Dr. Rochelle Ringer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Rochelle Ringer, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Bluffton, SC
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rochelle Ringer, MD

Dr. Rochelle Ringer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ringer works at Bluffton Medical Campus - Nationally Accredited Breast Health Center in Bluffton, SC with other offices in Hilton Head, SC and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy, Mastectomy and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Ringer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bluffton Medical Campus - Nationally Accredited Breast Health Center
    75 Baylor Dr Ste 100, Bluffton, SC 29910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 792-9300
  2. 2
    Hilton Head Hospital
    25 Hospital Center Blvd, Hilton Head, SC 29926 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 836-1600
  3. 3
    Limited To Official State Duties Only
    114 DOUGHTY ST, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 792-7098

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Coastal Carolina Hospital
  • Hilton Head Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lumpectomy
Mastectomy
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Lumpectomy
Mastectomy
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ringer?

    Jul 01, 2020
    Dr. Ringer is very intelligent and spends a great amount of time explaining procedures than gives you time to ask questions. Dr. Ringer and her staff are very friendly and welcoming. Dr. Ringer comes to work very nicely. You can tell she loves the work she does. I highly recommend Dr. Ringer.
    Sheila Fraley — Jul 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rochelle Ringer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rochelle Ringer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ringer to family and friends

    Dr. Ringer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ringer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rochelle Ringer, MD.

    About Dr. Rochelle Ringer, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982861373
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rochelle Ringer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ringer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ringer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ringer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ringer has seen patients for Lumpectomy, Mastectomy and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ringer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ringer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ringer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ringer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ringer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rochelle Ringer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.