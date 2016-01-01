Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rochelle Shapiro, MD
Dr. Rochelle Shapiro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Florida Atlantic University777 Glades Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 297-3512
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Rochelle Shapiro, MD
- Family Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942265046
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Shapiro accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro speaks Spanish.
