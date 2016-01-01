Dr. Rochelle Turetsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turetsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rochelle Turetsky, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turetsky's Office Locations
- 1 5520 Park Ave Ste WP1-200, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 384-3817
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1215985262
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Pediatrics
Dr. Turetsky accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turetsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
