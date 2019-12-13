Overview of Dr. Rochelle Volosov, DPM

Dr. Rochelle Volosov, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Volosov works at Multicare Therapy Center in Somerset, NJ with other offices in Kendall Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.