Dr. Rocio Martinez-Angel, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rocio Martinez-Angel, MD

Dr. Rocio Martinez-Angel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.

Dr. Martinez-Angel works at Taslimi & Mirza Mds PA in Oakland Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Martinez-Angel's Office Locations

    Taslimi & Mirza M.d. P.A.
    5333 N Dixie Hwy Ste 106, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 771-4747

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 05, 2019
    She is awesome. Very caring and thorough. She sits down and talks with you. No rushing. Great bedside manner. Very knowledgeable.
    Debbie — Oct 05, 2019
    About Dr. Rocio Martinez-Angel, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Urdu
    • 1063523439
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rocio Martinez-Angel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez-Angel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martinez-Angel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martinez-Angel works at Taslimi & Mirza Mds PA in Oakland Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Martinez-Angel’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez-Angel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez-Angel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez-Angel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez-Angel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

