Dr. Rocio Martinez-Angel, MD
Overview of Dr. Rocio Martinez-Angel, MD
Dr. Rocio Martinez-Angel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Martinez-Angel's Office Locations
Taslimi & Mirza M.d. P.A.5333 N Dixie Hwy Ste 106, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 771-4747
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is awesome. Very caring and thorough. She sits down and talks with you. No rushing. Great bedside manner. Very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Rocio Martinez-Angel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1063523439
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
