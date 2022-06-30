Dr. Rockson Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rockson Liu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Saint Rose Hospital.
First Surgical Consultants Inc365 Hawthorne Ave Ste 101, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 465-5523
First Surgical Consultants Inc2999 Regent St Ste 700, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 486-0818
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Saint Rose Hospital
I had 2 unsuccessful hernia surgeries before Dr Liu was recommended to by a doctor who had watched him doing a hernia operation, When we met he explained everything before the surgery and has been monitoring the results with both office and video meetings since it. During a very hard life I have had many surgeries and I think Dr Lui is one of the few surgeons I have complete faith in.
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1174601256
- Cleveland Clinic
- Virginia Mason MC
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- U.C.L.A.
- General Surgery
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liu speaks Mandarin.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
