Overview of Dr. Rockwell Moulton, DPM

Dr. Rockwell Moulton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Moulton works at Foot & Ankle Center at UW Medical Center - Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.