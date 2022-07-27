Dr. Rocky McAdams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAdams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rocky McAdams, MD
Dr. Rocky McAdams, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Childress Regional Medical Center, Clay County Memorial Hospital, Graham Regional Medical Center and Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital.
Abilene Eye Institute Cataract and Refractive Surgery Center2120 Antilley Rd, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 695-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Childress Regional Medical Center
- Clay County Memorial Hospital
- Graham Regional Medical Center
- Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital
EXCELLENT DOCTOR! I was cleaning out a purse that I hadn’t used in several months and thought I found a near empty bottle of eye drops & just tilted my head back and squeezed. Immediately I knew it wasn’t eye drops because it was burning profusely. Dr. McAdams was called by a friend and he stayed on a Friday afternoon to take care of me. It took a couple of hours for the procedure to remove superglue from my eye & bottom & top eyelid. Dr. Rocky McAdams was awesome! Yes, I do READ anything now that looks like eye drops! Lol
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Parkland Meml Hosp-U Tex Sw
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Ophthalmology
