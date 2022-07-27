See All Ophthalmologists in Abilene, TX
Dr. Rocky McAdams, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rocky McAdams, MD

Dr. Rocky McAdams, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Childress Regional Medical Center, Clay County Memorial Hospital, Graham Regional Medical Center and Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital.

Dr. McAdams works at Abilene Eye Institute in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts, Cataract and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. McAdams' Office Locations

    Abilene Eye Institute Cataract and Refractive Surgery Center
    2120 Antilley Rd, Abilene, TX 79606 (325) 695-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Childress Regional Medical Center
  • Clay County Memorial Hospital
  • Graham Regional Medical Center
  • Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension

Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exophthalmos Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Loss Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 27, 2022
    EXCELLENT DOCTOR! I was cleaning out a purse that I hadn’t used in several months and thought I found a near empty bottle of eye drops & just tilted my head back and squeezed. Immediately I knew it wasn’t eye drops because it was burning profusely. Dr. McAdams was called by a friend and he stayed on a Friday afternoon to take care of me. It took a couple of hours for the procedure to remove superglue from my eye & bottom & top eyelid. Dr. Rocky McAdams was awesome! Yes, I do READ anything now that looks like eye drops! Lol
    Rusty in Abilene — Jul 27, 2022
    About Dr. Rocky McAdams, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1740442607
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Parkland Meml Hosp-U Tex Sw
    Internship
    • UT Southwestern Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
