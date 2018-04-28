See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Rod Foroozan, MD

Ophthalmology
2.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rod Foroozan, MD

Dr. Rod Foroozan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES.

They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Optic Neuritis and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Foroozan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    6565 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 790-3311
  2. 2
    1977 Butler Blvd Ste E3-100, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-6100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Optic Neuritis
Diplopia
Visual Field Defects
Optic Neuritis
Diplopia

Treatment frequency



Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 28, 2018
    When I first checked Dr. Foroozan reviews on this page, I got discouraged and started looking elsewhere, but couldn't find anyone else so I ended up seeing him. God,I'M SO GLAD I SAW DR. FOROOZAN. he is patient, attentive, disarming, professional and completely knowledgeable. I struggled to find answers to my optic nerve issues and he came to the rescue. He is so deserving of his success and I truly feel blessed and lucky to find him. Definitely recommend him.
    Richmond, tx — Apr 28, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Rod Foroozan, MD
    About Dr. Rod Foroozan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093704405
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rod Foroozan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foroozan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foroozan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foroozan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foroozan has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Optic Neuritis and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foroozan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Foroozan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foroozan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foroozan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foroozan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

