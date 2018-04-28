Dr. Rod Foroozan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foroozan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rod Foroozan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rod Foroozan, MD
Dr. Rod Foroozan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Optic Neuritis and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Foroozan's Office Locations
- 1 6565 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-3311
- 2 1977 Butler Blvd Ste E3-100, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-6100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foroozan?
When I first checked Dr. Foroozan reviews on this page, I got discouraged and started looking elsewhere, but couldn't find anyone else so I ended up seeing him. God,I'M SO GLAD I SAW DR. FOROOZAN. he is patient, attentive, disarming, professional and completely knowledgeable. I struggled to find answers to my optic nerve issues and he came to the rescue. He is so deserving of his success and I truly feel blessed and lucky to find him. Definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Rod Foroozan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1093704405
Education & Certifications
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foroozan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foroozan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foroozan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foroozan has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Optic Neuritis and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foroozan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Foroozan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foroozan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foroozan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foroozan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.