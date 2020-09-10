Overview of Dr. Rod Hojat, MD

Dr. Rod Hojat, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Uniontown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uniontown Hospital.



Dr. Hojat works at Southwest Womens Healthcare in Uniontown, PA with other offices in Connellsville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Miscarriages along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.