Dr. Rod Hojat, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rod Hojat, MD

Dr. Rod Hojat, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Uniontown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uniontown Hospital.

Dr. Hojat works at Southwest Womens Healthcare in Uniontown, PA with other offices in Connellsville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Miscarriages along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hojat's Office Locations

    Southwest Womens Healthcare Ctr PC
    635 PITTSBURGH RD, Uniontown, PA 15401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 434-7771
    Uniontown Office
    104 Delaware Ave Ste 244, Uniontown, PA 15401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 434-7771
    Connellsville Office
    2620 Memorial Blvd Ste A, Connellsville, PA 15425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 434-7771

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uniontown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Nausea
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 10, 2020
    I really like Dr Hojat . When was pregnant with my daughter I had ruptured membranes which I went into labor at 34 weeks So he came up to Uniontown Hospital and check me so he figured he sent me down to Magee women’s Hospital Down by ambulance because my daughter was been a preemie and he wanted me to be down there with her and that’s where I had her I highly recommend Dr. Hojat he save my daughters life by sending us down there I don’t know how I will always thank him for that . he’s such a good doctor 100% props thank you Dr. Hojat I hope you see this . He such an amazing doctor & very caring takes his time to listen to you . He even help doctor popat with my hysterectomy Dr. popat was a good doctor also I miss both of them. Thank you again for being a good doctor to me. I sure miss all of you .
    Pamela H — Sep 10, 2020
    About Dr. Rod Hojat, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bosnian, Croatian, Eastern Farsi, German, Italian, Persian, Persian, Serbian, Serbian Cyrillic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447491337
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Summa Akron City Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rod Hojat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hojat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hojat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hojat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hojat has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Miscarriages, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hojat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Hojat speaks Bosnian, Croatian, Eastern Farsi, German, Italian, Persian, Persian, Serbian, Serbian Cyrillic and Spanish.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hojat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hojat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hojat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hojat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

