Dr. Rod Nisi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rod Nisi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson and Community Hospital Anderson.
Locations
Central Indiana Neurology PC1601 Medical Arts Blvd Ste 102, Anderson, IN 46011 Directions (765) 298-4720
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
- Community Hospital Anderson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
It was years ago, but my stomach stopped working. And Dr. Nisi saved my life!! I wish I still lived in that area so I could still have him as my Dr!!!!
About Dr. Rod Nisi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1821179714
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nisi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nisi accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nisi has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nisi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nisi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nisi.
