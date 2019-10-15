Overview of Dr. Rod Saclolo, MD

Dr. Rod Saclolo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE VIRGIN ISLANDS / CHARLOTTE AMALIE.



Dr. Saclolo works at New York Wellness and Medispa Inc. in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.