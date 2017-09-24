Overview of Dr. Rod Serry, MD

Dr. Rod Serry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Serry works at Palomar Health Medical Group in Poway, CA with other offices in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.