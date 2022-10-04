Dr. Rodd Whitaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodd Whitaker, MD
Overview of Dr. Rodd Whitaker, MD
Dr. Rodd Whitaker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Dr. Whitaker works at
Dr. Whitaker's Office Locations
Southeast Health Enterprise Clinic101 Professional Ln, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (334) 347-3404
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He listens and is really good with our daughter .
About Dr. Rodd Whitaker, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1083664155
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Pediatrics
Dr. Whitaker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitaker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
