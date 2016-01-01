Dr. Strobel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roddy Strobel, MD
Overview
Dr. Roddy Strobel, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Strobel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Permian Basin Community Centers600 N Grant Ave Fl 2, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 550-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strobel?
About Dr. Roddy Strobel, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1669473112
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strobel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strobel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strobel works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Strobel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strobel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strobel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strobel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.