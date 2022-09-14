Overview of Dr. Roderick Capelo, MD

Dr. Roderick Capelo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.



Dr. Capelo works at Pediatric Sports and Spine Associates in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Humerus Fracture and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.