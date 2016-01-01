Overview of Dr. Roderick Clark, MD

Dr. Roderick Clark, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at Acadiana Renal Physicians in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.