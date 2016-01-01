Dr. Roderick Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roderick Clark, MD
Dr. Roderick Clark, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Acadiana Renal Physicians2804 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 981-5156
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Nephrology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1225066939
- University Miss
- UMC
- UMC
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Clark has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.