Super Profile

Dr. Roderick Claybrooks, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (191)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roderick Claybrooks, MD

Dr. Roderick Claybrooks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.

Dr. Claybrooks works at Michigan Spine & Brain Surgeons, PLLC in Southfield, MI with other offices in Orlando, FL, Lakeland, FL, Orange City, FL, Dearborn, MI and Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Claybrooks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southfield Office
    22250 Providence Dr Ste 601, Southfield, MI 48075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 569-7745
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    BioSpine Orlando
    3900 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL 32839 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 449-8620
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    BioSpine Lakeland
    439 S Florida Ave Fl 3, Lakeland, FL 33801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 201-8112
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    BioSpine Deltona
    1119 Saxon Blvd # 202, Orange City, FL 32763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 224-1839
  5. 5
    Michigan Spine and Brain Surgeons- Dearborn
    18181 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 569-7745
  6. 6
    Michigan Spine & Brain Surgeons-Novi
    26850 Providence Pkwy, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 569-7745

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
  • DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital
  • DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Neck Pain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 191 ratings
    Patient Ratings (191)
    5 Star
    (155)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (24)
    About Dr. Roderick Claybrooks, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    24 years of experience
    English, Arabic, Chinese and French
    1255325684
    Education & Certifications

    Cleveland Clinic
    WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roderick Claybrooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Claybrooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Claybrooks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Claybrooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Claybrooks has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Claybrooks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    191 patients have reviewed Dr. Claybrooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Claybrooks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Claybrooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Claybrooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

