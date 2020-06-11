See All Neurosurgeons in Montclair, NJ
Dr. Roderick Clemente, MD

Neurosurgery
4.3 (12)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Roderick Clemente, MD

Dr. Roderick Clemente, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They completed their residency with George Washington University Hospital (District of Columbia)

Dr. Clemente works at Neurosurgical Care of New Jersey, P.A. in Montclair, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Clemente's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgical Care of Nj P.A.
    96 Gates Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 744-3166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jun 11, 2020
I am very grateful for Dr. Clemente and his office staff regarding my recent procedure. My surgery was scheduled promptly on the heels of the COVID "lockdown" Office mgr. Susan assisted with many pre-op details; because of her efforts, things went smoothly. DR. Clemente is professional, patient and quite pleasant. He put me as ease before and after my surgery. Highly recommended. Thank you! Sherry
MJ Suzanne — Jun 11, 2020
Photo: Dr. Roderick Clemente, MD
About Dr. Roderick Clemente, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1053405654
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • George Washington University Hospital (District of Columbia)
Internship
  • Long Island College Hospital
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Clemente has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Clemente has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Clemente works at Neurosurgical Care of New Jersey, P.A. in Montclair, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Clemente’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Clemente. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clemente.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clemente, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clemente appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

