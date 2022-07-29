Dr. Roderick Diggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roderick Diggs, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roderick Diggs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
New Beginning's Women's Health Care4301 Garth Rd Ste 212, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 886-7566
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I absolutely love Dr Diggs. I have had the best experience with all my visits and my surgery. It is evident that he truly cares about his patients as people. I would refer him to anyone who asks.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720099013
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
