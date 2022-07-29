Overview of Dr. Roderick Diggs, MD

Dr. Roderick Diggs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.



Dr. Diggs works at New Beginnings Women's Health Care in Baytown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.