Overview of Dr. Roderick Hargrove, MD

Dr. Roderick Hargrove, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hargrove works at Graystone Eye Surgery Center in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Blepharoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.