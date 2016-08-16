See All Ophthalmologists in Hickory, NC
Dr. Roderick Hargrove, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roderick Hargrove, MD

Dr. Roderick Hargrove, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hargrove works at Graystone Eye Surgery Center in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Blepharoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hargrove's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Graystone Eye Surgery Center
    2424 Century Pl SE, Hickory, NC 28602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 304-6620
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:30am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Catawba Valley Medical Center
  • Frye Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 16, 2016
    He removed a lesion from my eyelid, listened to my concerns, and was very gentle during the procedure, which was not painful at all.
    M. Mullins in Hickory, NC — Aug 16, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Roderick Hargrove, MD
    About Dr. Roderick Hargrove, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417914896
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
