Dr. Roderick Hargrove, MD
Overview of Dr. Roderick Hargrove, MD
Dr. Roderick Hargrove, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hargrove's Office Locations
Graystone Eye Surgery Center2424 Century Pl SE, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 304-6620Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Frye Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He removed a lesion from my eyelid, listened to my concerns, and was very gentle during the procedure, which was not painful at all.
About Dr. Roderick Hargrove, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hargrove has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hargrove accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hargrove has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Blepharoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hargrove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hargrove. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hargrove.
