Overview of Dr. Roderick Harris, MD

Dr. Roderick Harris, MD is an Urology Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with John C. Fremont Healthcare District and Mercy Medical Center Merced.



Dr. Harris works at Dignity Health Medical Group Merced in Merced, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.