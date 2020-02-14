Dr. Roderick Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roderick Harris, MD
Overview of Dr. Roderick Harris, MD
Dr. Roderick Harris, MD is an Urology Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with John C. Fremont Healthcare District and Mercy Medical Center Merced.
Dr. Harris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Harris' Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group315 Mercy Ave Ste 400, Merced, CA 95340 Directions (209) 564-3700Monday7:30am - 7:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- John C. Fremont Healthcare District
- Mercy Medical Center Merced
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
Today was my first office visit with DR. Harris. I was quite pleased with his attentiveness and genuine concern with my medical issue. He explained everything quite well and I left the office with assurance and confidence that everything turned out okay! I'm quite pleased with the service he provided! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Roderick Harris, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
- 1801089727
Education & Certifications
- University Oreg
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- University South Florida
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harris speaks Cantonese and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.