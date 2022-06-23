Overview

Dr. Roderick Kreisberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.



Dr. Kreisberg works at Capital Digestive Care in Rockville, MD with other offices in Silver Spring, MD and Olney, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Gastritis and Esophageal Diverticulum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.