Overview of Dr. Roderick Lamond, MD

Dr. Roderick Lamond, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from McMaster University|Mcmaster University School Of Medicine|McMaster University|Mcmaster University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Lutheran Medical Center, Porter Adventist Hospital, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Lamond works at Denver Neurosurgery and Spine in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.