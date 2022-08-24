Dr. Roderick Moe Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moe Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roderick Moe Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Pediatric Ent Institute of South Texas16723 HUEBNER RD, San Antonio, TX 78248 Directions (210) 733-4368
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Able to set up appointment easily. Explained options well and office had good follow up.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1982636742
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moe Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moe Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moe Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Moe Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moe Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moe Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moe Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.