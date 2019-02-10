Overview of Dr. Roderick Nassif, DO

Dr. Roderick Nassif, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Nassif works at Cypress Medical Associates of Swfl Inc in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.